Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

VIDEO: Teen driver loses control, nearly kills officer in Northern Va.

A police officer was nearly killed when a teen driver lost control and spun out on Fairfax County Parkway. (Video via Fairfax County Police Department)
By David Hylton
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - A police officer was nearly killed on Monday when a teen driver lost control and spun out on Fairfax County Parkway.

An officer had pulled over the driver of a BMW 750 Series just after 11:30 a.m. Police say the 17-year-old driver of a black BMW M3 that was traveling northbound on the paarkway at a high rate of speed lost control.

“The BMW spun around, crossed the median, striking the community member’s vehicle, then officer’s vehicle,” the Fairfax County Police Department said. “The officer was nearly struck and killed.”

The incident was captured on the officer’s dashcam.

The driver of the BMW 750 Series was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

The juvenile driver of the BMW M3 and two passengers in that vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The teen driver was charged with reckless driving.

“The Fairfax County Police Department is relieved that this crash did not result in a tragedy,” the police department said. “This is an important reminder that life can change in an instant. It is the driver’s responsibility to drive safely and arrive safely.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department has released the identity of the man found dead near the Walmart...
Canyon police identify missing Amarillo man found dead Monday
The Canyon Police Department responded to a body that was was found earlier today, in the area...
Canyon Police identify body found near Walmart as missing person from Amarillo
Amarillo Police Department is releasing more details about a Monday shooting in northeast...
Amarillo police release new details on Monday shooting that left 1 injured
Officials said a Childress woman is dead after a homicide in Memphis.
Authorities: Childress woman dead after homicide in Memphis, Texas
Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team is working an active scene in east...
Wanted man arrested after active police situation at Stuart Drive near Eastern Street

Latest News

Pantex is awarding STEM grants to multiple schools in the Texas Panhandle to advance STEM...
Pantex awards STEM grants to area schools
Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team is working an active scene in east...
Wanted man arrested after active police situation at Stuart Drive near Eastern Street
Potter County School Resource Officers and deputies using bullet-resistant shields
Potter County school resource officers and deputies using bullet-resistant shields
Law enforcements encourages gun owners to be more cautious with warmer weather, as crime rates...
Local law enforcements explains importance of reporting stolen firearms
The City of Amarillo is looking to the future with ‘City Plan: Vision 2045′.
City of Amarillo gathers community input for City Plan: Vision 2045