Increasing atmospheric moisture and a little upper-level energy are setting us up for some shower and thunderstorm chances late Tuesday. For the bulk of the daytime hours, skies will get increasingly cloudier, with southeasterly winds at 10-20 mph, daytime highs are expected to be in the mid to high 70°s, much like we’ve been used to. Looking forward to this evening, we’ll start to see some showers and storms pop up in the southwest, mainly eastern New Mexico, then tracking east overnight. The highest severe threats will be some hail and gusty winds, with threats diminishing the further east you are. Storms could linger into early morning Wednesday before thinning out, making way for another round late Wednesday.

