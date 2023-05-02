Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Thunderstorm Chances

By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Increasing atmospheric moisture and a little upper-level energy are setting us up for some shower and thunderstorm chances late Tuesday. For the bulk of the daytime hours, skies will get increasingly cloudier, with southeasterly winds at 10-20 mph, daytime highs are expected to be in the mid to high 70°s, much like we’ve been used to. Looking forward to this evening, we’ll start to see some showers and storms pop up in the southwest, mainly eastern New Mexico, then tracking east overnight. The highest severe threats will be some hail and gusty winds, with threats diminishing the further east you are. Storms could linger into early morning Wednesday before thinning out, making way for another round late Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department responded to a body that was was found earlier today, in the area...
Canyon Police identify body found near Walmart as missing person from Amarillo
The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting earlier this afternoon.
APD: Afternoon shooting left 1 person with life-threatening injuries
Officials said one person was killed and one was injured in a wreck early Sunday morning near...
Officials: Hereford man killed in early Sunday morning wreck near Amarillo
John Blair, Bushland ISD coach arrested for prostitution solicitation charges (Source: Lubbock...
Bushland teacher arrested in Lubbock on prostitution charges
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update 5/2
First Alert Weather Update 5/2
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Hit And Miss