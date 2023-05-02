Texas man killed in Monday crash on I-40 east of Tucumcari, N.M.

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A Texas man was killed in a Monday crash on Interstate 40 east Tucumcari, New Mexico.

New Mexico State Police said yesterday about 9:30 p.m., 18-year-old Diego Ignacio Castro Serrito, of Fort Worth, was traveling west on I-40 in a 2024 International Box Truck.

For unknown reasons, the box truck left the roadway and collided with the rear of a 2024 Volvo tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder.

Serrito was ejected from the box truck onto the roadway and then was hit by a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Serrito suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The drivers of the Volvo and the Freightliner were not injured.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor and Serrito was not properly wearing a seatbelt.

New Mexico State Police is investigating the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.