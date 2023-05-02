Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Texas man killed in Monday crash on I-40 east of Tucumcari, N.M.

A Texas man was killed in a Monday crash on Interstate 40 east Tucumcari, New Mexico.
A Texas man was killed in a Monday crash on Interstate 40 east Tucumcari, New Mexico.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A Texas man was killed in a Monday crash on Interstate 40 east Tucumcari, New Mexico.

New Mexico State Police said yesterday about 9:30 p.m., 18-year-old Diego Ignacio Castro Serrito, of Fort Worth, was traveling west on I-40 in a 2024 International Box Truck.

For unknown reasons, the box truck left the roadway and collided with the rear of a 2024 Volvo tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder.

Serrito was ejected from the box truck onto the roadway and then was hit by a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Serrito suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The drivers of the Volvo and the Freightliner were not injured.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor and Serrito was not properly wearing a seatbelt.

New Mexico State Police is investigating the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department responded to a body that was was found earlier today, in the area...
Canyon Police identify body found near Walmart as missing person from Amarillo
The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting earlier this afternoon.
APD: Afternoon shooting left 1 person with life-threatening injuries
Officials said one person was killed and one was injured in a wreck early Sunday morning near...
Officials: Hereford man killed in early Sunday morning wreck near Amarillo
John Blair, Bushland ISD coach arrested for prostitution solicitation charges (Source: Lubbock...
Bushland teacher arrested in Lubbock on prostitution charges
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Amy Blankson
Digital wellness expert to speak at AC lecture
The public is invited to the Eastern New Mexico University’s inauguration of it’s president and...
Public invited to ENMU’s inauguration of new president, chancellor this Friday
The Canyon Police Department has released the identity of the man found dead near the Walmart...
Canyon police identify missing Amarillo man found dead Monday
Amarillo Police Department is releasing more details about a Monday shooting in northeast...
Amarillo police release new details on Monday shooting that left 1 injured