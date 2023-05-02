SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chris Gove, Stefan Caray, Brad Elam and Eli Williams

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Chris Gove, Stefan Caray, Brad Elam and Eli Williams on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Chris Gove, WT Assistant Basketball Coach:

We chat with Coach Gove about how the off season is going, recruiting players, and more!

Stefan Caray, Sod Poodles Broadcaster:

We chat with Stefan about the Sod Poodles’ upcoming series against Corpus Christi, their best hitters in the line-up, possibly the best group in minor league baseball and more!

Brad Elam, Clarendon Softball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Elam about the upcoming Lubbock Cooper match, team preparation during off week, and more.

Eli Williams, Randall Baseball player, GOAT of the week:

We chat with Eli about teammate support, the work he puts into practice, and more.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.