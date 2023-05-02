Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

School district bans all backpacks, including clear ones, for rest of 2023

The backpack ban includes every grade level in every school.
The backpack ban includes every grade level in every school.(Syda Productions via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (CNN) – Starting Monday, public school students in Flint, Michigan can no longer bring backpacks to class, including those made of clear plastic material.

The Flint Community Schools Board of Education voted to ban backpacks for the rest of the school year.

The move is designed to keep weapons from being brought on to school campuses.

The backpack ban includes every grade level in every school.

Small purses and lunch bags are allowed but will be subject to searches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department responded to a body that was was found earlier today, in the area...
Canyon Police identify body found near Walmart as missing person from Amarillo
The Canyon Police Department has released the identity of the man found dead near the Walmart...
Canyon police identify missing Amarillo man found dead Monday
The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting earlier this afternoon.
APD: Afternoon shooting left 1 person with life-threatening injuries
Officials said one person was killed and one was injured in a wreck early Sunday morning near...
Officials: Hereford man killed in early Sunday morning wreck near Amarillo
John Blair, Bushland ISD coach arrested for prostitution solicitation charges (Source: Lubbock...
Bushland teacher arrested in Lubbock on prostitution charges

Latest News

Jessica Leeds, right, arrives at federal court to testify as part of a lawsuit against former...
Woman testifies that she too was sexually attacked by Trump
Mohamed Khairullah, the mayor of Prospect Park, New Jersey, was blocked from attending a White...
Muslim mayor blocked from White House decries ‘watch list’
FILE - In this photo obtained from the Memphis, Tenn., Police Department's Facebook page,...
No charges for ex-officer who hit Tyre Nichols with stun gun
FILE - A bag that police deemed suspicious was found in the suspect's possession, the police...
Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace with suspected weapon