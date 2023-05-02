Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Scattered Storms

By Kevin Selle
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hit and miss showers and thunderstorms for the next few days. Beginning Tuesday afternoon scattered showers and storms will be possible through Thursday. Some of the storms will have brief gusty winds and some hail, along with heavy downpours. A series of disturbances will move over the Panhandle. By Friday the rain chances end and the forecast is dry through the weekend. Temperatures will go from near average, mid-70s, to the mid 80s through the end of the week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department has a suspect in custody after responding to a call of a...
Suspect in custody after APD receives call of possible wanted person in apartment complex
Officials said one person was killed and one was injured in a wreck early Sunday morning near...
Officials: Hereford man killed in early Sunday morning wreck near Amarillo
The Amarillo Police Department is warning the community about recent scams.
SCAM ALERT: Amarillo Police Department warning community about recent scams
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing newborn in dumpster sentenced to 16 years
Curry County Sheriff’s Office said a man who eluded arrest since 2019 was detained last night.
Man who eluded arrest since 2019 detained last night in Curry County

Latest News

Scattered Storms
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Hit And Miss
Hit And Miss
Monday Update with Shelden 5/1
Monday Update with Shelden 5/1