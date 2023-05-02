Scattered Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hit and miss showers and thunderstorms for the next few days. Beginning Tuesday afternoon scattered showers and storms will be possible through Thursday. Some of the storms will have brief gusty winds and some hail, along with heavy downpours. A series of disturbances will move over the Panhandle. By Friday the rain chances end and the forecast is dry through the weekend. Temperatures will go from near average, mid-70s, to the mid 80s through the end of the week.

