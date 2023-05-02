Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

RAIN CHANCES INCREASING

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Southerly winds are beginning to transport moisture into the area and our chance for showers and thunderstorms is picking up. Nice spring temperatures will remain in the 70s today and tomorrow, but as a disturbance aloft approaches late today we expect a round of thunderstorms to form in the west and begin to spread east during the evening. Some of the storms may be a bit heavy with some gusty winds and perhaps small hail. Some storms will linger over night, especially in the SW. Tomorrow brings another day with highs in the 70s and a few scattered storms. By Thursday, the dryline will push most of the moisture out of the area and replace it with dry winds and highs above 80.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department responded to a body that was was found earlier today, in the area...
Canyon Police identify body found near Walmart as missing person from Amarillo
The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting earlier this afternoon.
APD: Afternoon shooting left 1 person with life-threatening injuries
Officials said one person was killed and one was injured in a wreck early Sunday morning near...
Officials: Hereford man killed in early Sunday morning wreck near Amarillo
John Blair, Bushland ISD coach arrested for prostitution solicitation charges (Source: Lubbock...
Bushland teacher arrested in Lubbock on prostitution charges
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
Thunderstorm Chances
First Alert Weather Update 5/2
First Alert Weather Update 5/2
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Scattered Storms
Scattered Storms