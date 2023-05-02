RAIN CHANCES INCREASING

Southerly winds are beginning to transport moisture into the area and our chance for showers and thunderstorms is picking up. Nice spring temperatures will remain in the 70s today and tomorrow, but as a disturbance aloft approaches late today we expect a round of thunderstorms to form in the west and begin to spread east during the evening. Some of the storms may be a bit heavy with some gusty winds and perhaps small hail. Some storms will linger over night, especially in the SW. Tomorrow brings another day with highs in the 70s and a few scattered storms. By Thursday, the dryline will push most of the moisture out of the area and replace it with dry winds and highs above 80.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.