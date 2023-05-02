Who's Hiring?
Public invited to ENMU’s inauguration of new president, chancellor this Friday

The public is invited to the Eastern New Mexico University’s inauguration of it’s president and...
The public is invited to the Eastern New Mexico University’s inauguration of it’s president and chancellor this Friday.(ENMU)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The public is invited to the Eastern New Mexico University’s inauguration of it’s president and chancellor this Friday.

ENMU will recognize James Johnston as the 12th university president and third university system chancellor, a news release said.

The inauguration ceremony is at 3:00 p.m. on May 5 at the Greyhound Arena. The ceremony will also be live streamed.

Johnston became chancellor in January of this year. Since then, he has helped the university get more than $17 million from the 2023 state legislative, the news release said.

“Starting in the middle of an academic year can certainly be challenging, but doing so with the beginning of a legislative session generally assures a challenge. I knew that coming in and welcomed the opportunity,” said James Johnston ENMU Chancellor.  “The people, both on campus and in the community, have made this a smooth transition.”

Some of those attending the ceremony include three former ENMU presidents. Colonel Brent Greer, Vice Commander of the 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Airforce Base, will present an opening address.

Afterwards, senate groups on campus and leadership groups from the community will give resolution presentations.

To wrap the ceremony up, the ENMU Board of Regents will present the Investiture of the President, with an Inaugural Address from Johnston.

A reception will follow at the Campus Union Building Ballroom.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. James Johnston as the next Chancellor of the Eastern New Mexico University System,” said Phillip Bustos, President of the ENMU Board of Regents. “Dr. Johnston brings outstanding credentials and experience to the position, as well as unbridled enthusiasm and commitment to the job. The search team and the Regents made the best choice in Dr. Johnson. We are confident he will serve the students, faculty, staff, and community with distinction.”

