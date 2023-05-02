Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Once sunken boat now partially underwater again at Lake Mead after water increase

A photo taken on Sunday of a formerly sunken boat once again surrounded by water. (SOURCE:...
A photo taken on Sunday of a formerly sunken boat once again surrounded by water. (SOURCE: Mikey Tantalos)(Mikey Tantalo)
By Matt Kling and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The water in Lake Mead is increasing, as the area is about two and a half feet higher than it was a week ago.

The Bureau of Reclamation is responsible for the rise in water levels due to a huge release of water up river.

The agency reportedly released water from Lake Powell in Arizona to Lake Mead last week, according to KVVU.

Although some water has returned, the area still has a long way to go to reverse the trend of Lake Mead’s shrinking water levels.

FILE - People walk by a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern...
FILE - People walk by a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Jan. 27, 2023, near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)

Boaters like Mikey Tantalo are excited at the rising water levels. Tantalo sent a photo he took on Sunday of a formerly sunken boat once again surrounded by water.

People sent in photos of the formerly sunken boat which showed it standing upright in the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department responded to a body that was was found earlier today, in the area...
Canyon Police identify body found near Walmart as missing person from Amarillo
The Canyon Police Department has released the identity of the man found dead near the Walmart...
Canyon police identify missing Amarillo man found dead Monday
The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting earlier this afternoon.
APD: Afternoon shooting left 1 person with life-threatening injuries
Officials said one person was killed and one was injured in a wreck early Sunday morning near...
Officials: Hereford man killed in early Sunday morning wreck near Amarillo
John Blair, Bushland ISD coach arrested for prostitution solicitation charges (Source: Lubbock...
Bushland teacher arrested in Lubbock on prostitution charges

Latest News

May the Fourth
Discovery Center hosting ‘May The Fourth’ event
A high school senior in Texas died in a crash Monday evening on his way to a banquet.
High school senior dies in head-on crash weeks before graduation, officials say
If lawmakers can't reach a deal to avoid a debt default, it could have serious consequences for...
Millions could suffer if debt deal isn't reached
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a transient camp near UC Davis on Monday
2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town
FILE - President Joe Biden walks along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso Texas,...
Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge