Lady Sandies prepare for area round after bi-district comeback

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High finished the regular season on a 28-game winning streak, but it all came to a screeching halt in their first playoff game when Lubbock-Cooper defeated them 4-2.

The Lady Sandies outscored opponents 356-72 on their winning streak, but after their streak was snapped, they were put into a do-or-die situation.

They defeated Lubbock-Cooper twice in a row on Saturday to take the best-of-three series and move on to the next round. Even so, their resilience is nothing new to coach Ty Hoobler.

We just progressively have gotten better every single year. We have lost games like that before, and now we’ve won games like that. It wasn’t new to us on what we needed to do, and they responded appropriately.

Senior Tatem Pendergraft led her team through the two wins, notching home runs at the plate and a win on the mound. Even with all eyes on her, she didn’t slip up.

You have to have a clear mind, because everyone’s looking at you, and they’re wanting you to do your best. You have to believe in yourself, so I really just have to have confidence in myself that I can do it.

The Sandies will now play a best-of-three series with Del Valle in the area round on Friday and Saturday. The winner advances to the regional quarterfinal.

