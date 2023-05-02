Who's Hiring?
Lady Sandies prepare for area round after bi-district comeback

Tatem Pendergraft in Amarillo High vs. Lubbock-Cooper on April 29, 2023.
Tatem Pendergraft in Amarillo High vs. Lubbock-Cooper on April 29, 2023.
By Preston Moore
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High finished the regular season on a 28-game winning streak, but it all came to a screeching halt in their first playoff game when Lubbock-Cooper defeated them 4-2.

The Lady Sandies outscored opponents 356-72 on their winning streak, but after their streak was snapped, they were put into a do-or-die situation.

They defeated Lubbock-Cooper twice in a row on Saturday to take the best-of-three series and move on to the next round. Even so, their resilience is nothing new to coach Ty Hoobler.

Senior Tatem Pendergraft led her team through the two wins, notching home runs at the plate and a win on the mound. Even with all eyes on her, she didn’t slip up.

The Sandies will now play a best-of-three series with Del Valle in the area round on Friday and Saturday. The winner advances to the regional quarterfinal.

