G.O.A.T. of the Week: Eli Williams

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Eli Williams is the go to man for the Randall Raiders baseball team.

“Great friend, great teammate... Good eye, good heart... The hardest worker I’ve ever seen... He makes us better every day... You need a job done, he’s your guy. " Various Randall teammates said in praise of Williams.

It’s not just the baseball team that’s had the pleasure of having Williams around. All year long, been there to help out Randall athletics. Filming games, filming practices, keeping stats, and more.

“My freshman year, I was thinking of either playing or helping the team and it took me like two weeks to decide.” Williams said of how he first got started filming for the football team. “I just reached out to the freshman coach at the time [who] loved the idea of me helping the team in that kind of way.”

That led to Williams joining the soccer and baseball teams in the same capacity for his junior year.

“I think our players really appreciate him just because he has a selfless mentality.” Randall baseball head coach Cory Hamilton said of Williams. “There’s no job too small. He stays late, he gets all the running in. He goes to the weight room, doesn’t miss a rep in the weight room. Guys look at him and appreciate and the work ethic and the commitment that he has.”

Unlike the other teams he’s been around, Williams had the chance to make an impact on the field for Raider baseball. In addition to his other responsibilities, he’s served as a pinch hitter on the team this season.

“He just loves the game of baseball and that’s what it’s about.” Hamilton said. “Just enjoying the game, playing the game and he’s the definition of enjoying it.”

“It feels good to get that opportunity, especially from him.” Williams said of his head coach trusting him to take the field this season for the first place Raiders. “With all these great players on this team, it just feels amazing to be part of [it].”

The Raiders now head into the playoffs coming off an undefeated district season. The team insists they wouldn’t be as successful without Eli alongside.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.