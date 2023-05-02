Who's Hiring?
Experts: Common plants could be harmful to house pets

Warmer weather brings gardeners who are eager to plant, but there’s a fine line between toxic plants and plants that cause allergic reactions to pets.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Warmer weather brings gardeners who are eager to plant, but there’s a fine line between toxic plants and plants that cause allergic reactions to pets.

The ASPCA has recently updated a list that includes both toxic and non-toxic plants.

“The new pet list came out a few years back, they added allergic reactions to toxicity. Well that makes the list extremely long now, so is it really poisonous, unlikely. Could it be an allergic reaction to a pet? Always a possibility,” said Warren Reid, owner of Coulter Gardens and Nursery.

Due to most pets being inside, house plants are commonly looked at for toxicity.

“The most common one is like dieffenbachia, also know as dumb cane. It’s a very popular plant. Very easy to grow, but if animals, cats and dogs eat them, they can become poisonous,” said Reid.

There are some ways to keep your animals out of your plants. One of them being organic animal repellents.

“Simple answer is animal repellents. There’s dog and cat repellents, there’s vermin or rodent repellents. The dogs will leave them alone and that works both ways,” said Reid.

If you plan on planting this year, the best thing you can do is check out the current list of toxic and non-toxic plants, here.

Just be aware of the plants on the list and watch your animal. If your animal doesn’t take well to the plants, call your veterinarian or ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435.

