Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Discovery Center hosting ‘May The Fourth’ event

May the Fourth
May the Fourth(Don Harrington Discovery Center)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Discovery Center is calling sci-fi fans to its Star Wars themed event “May the Fourth Be With You” Thursday evening.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on May 4, according to a news release.

The Discovery Center looks to celebrate science through a love of sci-fi and will explore science with demonstrations, activities, and more.

Activities will be hosted by Legacy Airsoft and Gaming, Amarillo’s Astronomy Club, the 501st Legion, and Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics.

Admission for the event is $5 for members and $8 for non-members.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department responded to a body that was was found earlier today, in the area...
Canyon Police identify body found near Walmart as missing person from Amarillo
The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting earlier this afternoon.
APD: Afternoon shooting left 1 person with life-threatening injuries
Officials said one person was killed and one was injured in a wreck early Sunday morning near...
Officials: Hereford man killed in early Sunday morning wreck near Amarillo
John Blair, Bushland ISD coach arrested for prostitution solicitation charges (Source: Lubbock...
Bushland teacher arrested in Lubbock on prostitution charges
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Amy Blankson
Digital wellness expert to speak at AC lecture
The public is invited to the Eastern New Mexico University’s inauguration of it’s president and...
Public invited to ENMU’s inauguration of new president, chancellor this Friday
The City of Amarillo says funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) were set to go toward...
City of Amarillo: ARPA funds to enhance public safety
The Panhandle Community Services nonprofit is hosting a free family event to celebrate...
Panhandle Community Service hosting free family event to celebrate community action month