Discovery Center hosting ‘May The Fourth’ event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Discovery Center is calling sci-fi fans to its Star Wars themed event “May the Fourth Be With You” Thursday evening.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on May 4, according to a news release.

The Discovery Center looks to celebrate science through a love of sci-fi and will explore science with demonstrations, activities, and more.

Activities will be hosted by Legacy Airsoft and Gaming, Amarillo’s Astronomy Club, the 501st Legion, and Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics.

Admission for the event is $5 for members and $8 for non-members.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.