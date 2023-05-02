Digital wellness expert to speak at AC lecture

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A digital wellness expert will headline the Amarillo College Creative Mind Lecture Series this Thursday.

Amy Blankson, CEO of the Digital Wellness Institute, will give a free lecture on “Strategies for Balancing Productivity and Well-being in the Digital Era” to the public at the Globe-News Center 7:00 p.m. May 4.

Blankson, who is also a bestselling author of The Future of Happiness, was selected by the committee because her work deals with how to find happiness - a central theme in the humanities, said Dr. Eric Fauss, chair of the Creative Mind Lecture Series.

“With our culture so focused upon disruption, figuring out how to use technology with wisdom is often lost as the waves of change relentlessly sweep over us,” Fauss said. “Amy will provide some much needed perspective: her focus on finding balance in the digital age is extremely relevant because most of us struggle in some way to mediate our use of devices, social media, etc.”

A meet-the-author reception, which costs $25 per person, will begin at 6:00 p.m. and includes reserved seating for the lecture.

Those interested in attending the reception are asked to RSVP to the AC Foundation at 806-371-5924 or srleuthen@actx.edu.

