Community of Meadow remembers senior who died in crash Monday evening

“He was a lot of fun to be around that’s what endeared him to everybody.”
By Sydney Lowther
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MEADOW, Texas (KCBD) - The Meadow community is mourning the loss of high school senior Wesley Woodard, who died in a head-on collision Monday night.

Wes was 18 years old and just shy of his high school graduation. Faculty members of Meadow ISD had only good things to say about the senior.

“He was that kid for me,” Meadow ISD Superintendent Bric Turner stated. “He was a lot of fun to be around that’s what endeared him to everybody.”

The loss is felt by everyone in Meadow; it’s a small town where everyone knows everyone.

Brandon Flores, the head basketball coach for Meadow ISD, has coached Wes since he was just a little dribbler.

“He was just one of those kids; you could have a bad day and the moment he walks in the room he would kinda just make it a little bit better,” Flores said.

Wes was heading to his senior FFA banquet when he and another car collided on County Road 230. Turner said when the tragic news was shared, most of the community was at the school waiting for him. He said the community gathered around his friends and family without hesitation when the news broke.

“People just came, circled around the family and prayed for them,” Turner said. “It’s just a community that came together.”

Wes was not just a senior at Meadow. He was an athlete, a friend, a son and an older brother.

“He and his brother both had just ran in a regional track meet this past weekend and I’m so happy they got to do that together,” Turner said.

The small community only has their memories left of Wes, but they are all the good ones.

“He hugged me and he said ‘don’t worry, Coach, I’m taking you back to Regionals,’” Flores stated. “And the next jump, he won triple jump and PR’d, and that’s something I’ll always remember.”

A close friend of Wes has started a GoFundMe to help the Woodards with funeral expenses, which can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

