Claude wins extra innings marathon against Kress to secure district two seed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a nailbiter at Randall High School on Monday, the Calude Mustangs took down Kress to secure the second seed in their district.

It was one of the best games of the high school baseball season. One that was almost never played. A tie in the district standings forced Kress and Claude into a pre-playoff matchup to decide the second spot in district.

Claude trailed 4-3 heading into the final innings. After a single by Braygon Conrad, two wild pitches allowed him to get on third base with nobody out. That’s when Korbin Jackson grounded one to the right side of the infield, allowing Conrad to score and tie the game up.

After three consecutive shutout innings by both teams, the game went into the eleventh inning. Dawson Ensey led off the inning by getting on second thanks to an error by the Kress left fielder. After advancing to third on a groundout, another wild pitch allowed him to score the winning run and ultimately give Claude the victory, 5-4.

Both teams will still qualify for the playoffs which start later this week.

