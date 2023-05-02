Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Claude wins extra innings marathon against Kress to secure district two seed

Claude baseball celebrates after 11 inning marathon win against Kress.
Claude baseball celebrates after 11 inning marathon win against Kress.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a nailbiter at Randall High School on Monday, the Calude Mustangs took down Kress to secure the second seed in their district.

It was one of the best games of the high school baseball season. One that was almost never played. A tie in the district standings forced Kress and Claude into a pre-playoff matchup to decide the second spot in district.

Claude trailed 4-3 heading into the final innings. After a single by Braygon Conrad, two wild pitches allowed him to get on third base with nobody out. That’s when Korbin Jackson grounded one to the right side of the infield, allowing Conrad to score and tie the game up.

After three consecutive shutout innings by both teams, the game went into the eleventh inning. Dawson Ensey led off the inning by getting on second thanks to an error by the Kress left fielder. After advancing to third on a groundout, another wild pitch allowed him to score the winning run and ultimately give Claude the victory, 5-4.

Both teams will still qualify for the playoffs which start later this week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department responded to a body that was was found earlier today, in the area...
Canyon Police identify body found near Walmart as missing person from Amarillo
The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting earlier this afternoon.
APD: Afternoon shooting left 1 person with life-threatening injuries
Officials said one person was killed and one was injured in a wreck early Sunday morning near...
Officials: Hereford man killed in early Sunday morning wreck near Amarillo
The Amarillo Police Department has a suspect in custody after responding to a call of a...
Suspect in custody after APD receives call of possible wanted person in apartment complex
John Blair, Bushland ISD coach arrested for prostitution solicitation charges (Source: Lubbock...
Bushland teacher arrested in Lubbock on prostitution charges

Latest News

Douglas Rojas winds up a pitch in West Texas A&M vs. Angelo State on April 30, 2023.
WT closes baseball and softball seasons at home, look toward postseason play
Eli Williams taking the field during Randall baseball's final home game.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Eli Williams
If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Mook, James Wells and Brandon Rains on the Sports...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Michael Mook, KJ Doyle and Brandon Rains
SPORTS DRIVE: KJ Doyle, NewsChannel 10 Sports
SPORTS DRIVE: KJ Doyle, NewsChannel 10 Sports