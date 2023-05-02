Who's Hiring?
Chances for Storms

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As we move into the month of May our weather pattern is right on schedule as the chance for storms is on the increase. Highs today have been in the 70s as southerly breezes pull in some moisture. Scattered storms are forming in the western part of our area and some of these will drift eastward into much of the area later tonight. Some of the storms will produce intense lightning as well as some gusty winds and possibly some heavy rain. We will experience a break in the action during the day tomorrow and we will warm back into the upper 80s. Another disturbance will then bring another round of storms in portions of the area tomorrow evening. Depending on the position of the dryline, we may have yet another chance for storms in our eastern counties Thursday before we dry out and warm into the 80s for the weekend.

