Canyon police identify missing Amarillo man found dead Monday

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department has released the identity of the man found dead near the Walmart in Canyon Monday.

Police say the man has been identified as 34-year-old Benjamin Adrian Martinez from Amarillo. He was reported missing in September of 2022 by a family member.

Officers responded to the area near Walmart around 5:30 p.m. Monday after the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call about a body that was found by local community members.

Martinez was found in the tree line area west of Walmart on Hunsley Road.

Police say an autopsy was performed in Lubbock Tuesday morning.

The cause of death is being withheld pending the ongoing investigation.

