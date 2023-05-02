Canyon Police identify body found near Walmart as missing person from Amarillo

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department responded to a body that was was found earlier today, in the area west of Wal-Mart.

According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center, officers received a call of a body that was found by local community members, at around 5:30 p.m., earlier this afternoon.

The body was found in the tree line area west of Wal-Mart on 23rd street.

Officials have identified the body as a missing person from Amarillo.

The person will be identified after the next of kin has been notified.

The Amarillo Police Department has been notified and will be working collaboratively with CPD throughout this ongoing investigation.

Canyon Police Department identify body found near Walmart as missing person from Amarillo (Source: KFDA)

