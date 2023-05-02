Who's Hiring?
Authorities: Childress woman dead after homicide in Memphis, Texas

Officials said a Childress woman is dead after a homicide in Memphis.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a Childress woman is dead after a homicide in Memphis.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said Saturday night, Memphis Police Department requested the Texas Rangers to assist in a homicide investigation.

Officials said 52-year-old Cassandra Downey, of Childress, is the victim in the homicide.

The Rangers have a suspect in custody but did not release a name.

The homicide is under investigation.

Barkley said any further details will be turned over to the 100th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

