Authorities: Childress woman dead after homicide in Memphis, Texas
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a Childress woman is dead after a homicide in Memphis.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said Saturday night, Memphis Police Department requested the Texas Rangers to assist in a homicide investigation.
Officials said 52-year-old Cassandra Downey, of Childress, is the victim in the homicide.
The Rangers have a suspect in custody but did not release a name.
The homicide is under investigation.
Barkley said any further details will be turned over to the 100th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
