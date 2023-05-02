Amarillo Public Library offering new online resource

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library has added a new online resource for members to use.

Consumer Reports is the world’s largest nonprofit product-testing organization and has been helping consumers find better, safer products for more than 80 years, according to a news release.

Amarillo Public Library cardholders can compare price, performance and reliability all in one place with expert reviews.

Topics on Consumer Reports include appliances, products for infants and children, cars, electronics, health and fitness products, food, and home and garden purchases.

Members can log on to Consumer Reports through the databases page on the Amarillo Public Library website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.