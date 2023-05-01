Warmth, yes. Rain, maybe?

Going into Monday, more warm weather and light winds are expected. Highs will once again climb into the 70°s and 80°s with southerly winds at 10-15 mph. For this evening, a pop up shower and even a light thunderstorm will be possible in the northwest, but confidence is currently low. Looking ahead to Tuesday and beyond, our warming trend continues, except winds turn out of the southeast, bringing moisture into our atmosphere. This will spur on some rain chances (10-30%) starting Tuesday afternoon and lasting until Thursday. The main problem is, while we’re expecting these storms to fire up, they won’t have much (if any) upper-level support, which will make them very prone to fizzling out, so we’ll continue to monitor.

