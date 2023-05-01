SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Michael Mook, KJ Doyle and Brandon Rains

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Mook, KJ Doyle and Brandon Rains on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Michael Mook, WT Softball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Mook about finishing the season with 46 wins and only 5 losses, how their last 2 series’ went as they swept both teams and more!

KJ Doyle, NewsChannel 10 Sports:

We chat with KJ about the NBA as they’re currently in the playoffs, we go over our picks and predictions and more!

Brandon Rains, Amarillo College Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Rains about their final homestand and series of the season this upcoming weekend, injuries the team is dealing with and more, alumni weekend and more!

