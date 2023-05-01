Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Michael Mook, KJ Doyle and Brandon Rains

By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Michael Mook, KJ Doyle and Brandon Rains on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Michael Mook, WT Softball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Mook about finishing the season with 46 wins and only 5 losses, how their last 2 series’ went as they swept both teams and more!

KJ Doyle, NewsChannel 10 Sports:

We chat with KJ about the NBA as they’re currently in the playoffs, we go over our picks and predictions and more!

Brandon Rains, Amarillo College Baseball Head Coach:

We chat with Coach Rains about their final homestand and series of the season this upcoming weekend, injuries the team is dealing with and more, alumni weekend and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

