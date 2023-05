Softball and Baseball Teams Set Playoff Pairings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many of the area’s softball and baseball teams have announced sites and times for this week’s playoff matchups.

SOFTBALL - AREA PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

Amarillo High vs El Paso Del Valle (all games at Seminole High School), Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 1:30 p.m

Canyon vs Fabens (all games at Midland Greenwood High School), Thursday 4 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.

Randall vs El Paso Riverside (all games at Midland Greenwood High School), Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.

Dumas vs San Elizario (all games at Seminole High School), Friday 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.

Pampa vs Clint (all games at Andrews High School), Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.

Bushland vs Littlefield (all games at Plainview High School), Thursday 6 p.m., Friday 5 p.m.

River Road vs Presidio (TBA)

Sanford-Fritch vs Floydada (TBA)

Sunray vs Colorado City (TBA)

West Texas High vs winner of Ralls/Tahoka (TBA)

Clarendon vs Forsan (TBA)

BASEBALL - BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

Amarillo High vs Abilene High (all games at Lubbock-Cooper High School), Friday 12 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m.

Palo Duro vs Monterey, Friday 6 p.m. at Moegle Field-Lubbock, Saturday 1 p.m. at Palo Duro High School

Caprock vs Lubbock-Cooper, Thursday 5 p.m. at Caprock High School, Friday 5 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper High School

West Plains vs Midland Greenwood (all games at Lubbock Coronado’s Obanion Field), Thursday 7p.m., Friday 5 p.m.

Canyon vs Pecos (all games at Seminole High School), Friday 7p.m., Saturday 12 p.m.

Randall vs Seminole. Thursday 7 p.m. at Lubbock-Cooper High School, Friday 12 p.m. at Plainview High School

Bushland vs Childress, Thursday 4 p.m. at Hodgetown in Amarillo, followed by Game 2. If Game 3 is necessary, it will be Friday (time TBA) at Wayland Baptist in Plainview

