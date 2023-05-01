Who's Hiring?
The Panhandle Community Services nonprofit is hosting a free family event to celebrate community action month.(n/a)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Community Services nonprofit is hosting a free family event to celebrate community action month.

May is considered Community Action Month, a celebration of community action agencies’ impact in their communities.

The family-friendly event will be Tuesday May 2, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Panhandle Community Services building.

The event will also include free games, food, music and prizes.

PCS will also be collecting video stories from the community, to bring more attention to see the expansion of Medicaid in Texas.

To find out more information, click here.

Panhandle Community Service hosting free family event to celebrate community action month(Source: Panhandle Community Services)

