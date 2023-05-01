Officials: Hereford man killed in early Sunday morning wreck near Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said one person was killed and one was injured in a wreck early Sunday morning near Amarillo.

About 5:35 a.m. on Sunday, a 2007 Kia Spectra, driven by 22-year-old Wiliam Gray, was traveling the wrong way in the southeast lane on U.S. 287, said Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials said the Kia struck a 2010 Freightliner Truck tractor towing a semi-trailer that was traveling southeast on U.S. 287.

The Kia entered the center median and rolled over.

The semi traveled across the center median and onto the northwest bound lane before rolling over onto its side and catching fire.

Potter County Justice of the Peace Gary Jackson pronounced Gray dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the semi was taken to an Amarillo hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

TxDPS is investigating the crash.

