Man who eluded arrest since 2019 detained last night in Curry County

Curry County Sheriff’s Office said a man who eluded arrest since 2019 was detained last night.
Curry County Sheriff's Office said a man who eluded arrest since 2019 was detained last night.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County Sheriff’s Office said a man who eluded arrest since 2019 was detained last night.

On Saturday about 7:34 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office served a warrant for 41-year-old Jose Adrian Negrete at 511 Curry Road 14. He was reportedly armed.

Over a public address system, the sheriff’s office ordered everyone out of the home. Two people came out of the building expect for Negrete.

They told deputies that Negrete was hiding inside. The sheriff’s office ordered Negrete to surrender, but he wouldn’t.

After over an hour of calling out to him, deputies launched tear gas inside the home.

They could hear Negrete coughing inside, they said, but he still wouldn’t surrender.

One of the people who initially came out of the home told the sheriff’s office that Negrete was most likely hiding in an area where the gas could not reach.

They also said that the area was made for hiding from law enforcement.

About 6:07 p.m., a Curry County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiator contacted Negrete by phone.

After several conversations and after Negrete was allowed to speak to his girlfriend, he agreed to surrender.

About 6:22 p.m., Negrete came out and was taken into custody without any incidents.

Negrete was booked into the Curry County jail on charges of failure to register as a sex offender, aggravated fleeing from law enforcement, driving on a suspended or revoked license, and other traffic charges.

Negrete is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

