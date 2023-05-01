LPD arrests 27 in human trafficking operation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety, The Lubbock Sheriff’s Department and the Lubbock Fire Department conducted a two day Human Trafficking Operation on April 28th and April 29th.

The operation resulted in 17 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, 7 arrests for misdemeanor prostitution, in addition to the below listed additional charges:

Guajardo, Misty, 43 year old Solicitation Prostitution Delivery of Marijuana

Dunne, Austin, 25 year old Solicitation Prostitution Delivery of Marijuana LPD Warrant x 2

Hightower, Octavya, 33 year old Prostitution LPD Warrants x 2

Neel, Donald, 66 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Neufeld, Cody, 26 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Banister, Desirea, 29 year old Prostitution

Qualls, Gary, 44 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Romero, Anthony, 36 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Rodriguez, Sierra, 27 year old Prostitution LPD Warrant Tampering with Physical Evidence Resisting Arrest Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Pinkert, Austin, 37 year old Solicitation Prostitution Delivery of Marijuana Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Deberry, Monique, 26 year old Prostitution

Jara, Daniel, 51 year old Solicitation Prostitution Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport

Bryer, Austin, 29 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Garrett, William, 72 year old Delivery of Dangerous Drug

Torres, Desiree, 35 year old Prostitution

Ollivier, Raymond, 34 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Cavazos, Francis, 36 year old Prostitution

Edwards, Quamina, 41 year old LPD Warrants

Parnell, Shannon, 45 year old Prostitution

Ibarra, Frank, 48 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Torrez, Jocelyn, 22 year old Prostitution

Jackson, Cammerius, 39 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Palomarez, John, 42 year old Solicitation Prostitution LPD Warrants x 2

Gage, Benjamin, 30 year old Solicitation Prostitution Manufacturing and Delivery LPD Warrants x 6

Campbell, Jake, 37 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Blair, John, 58 year old Solicitation Prostitution

Jenkins, Jim Edwin, 45 year old Solicitation Prostitution



Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.