Hit And Miss

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible through the middle of the week. A couple of weak upper-level disturbances will move over the Panhandle bringing a 20-30% chance of showers and storms. The highest chance of Tuesday will be later in the day and into the early evening hours. Rain chances are small on Wednesday, and slightly higher on Thursday. A few of the storms could be briefly strong with some small hail and gusty winds. By Friday, and through the weekend look for sunshine and highs about 10 degrees above average.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.