Early voting ending tomorrow for Potter and Randall counties
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrow is the last day for early voting elections in Potter and Randall counties.
Voters can still vote today until 7 p.m. and tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Election Day will be Saturday, May 6 with voting open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as well.
For a full list of available early voting locations, click here.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.