Early voting ending tomorrow for Potter and Randall counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrow is the last day for early voting elections in Potter and Randall counties.

Voters can still vote today until 7 p.m. and tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Election Day will be Saturday, May 6 with voting open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as well.

