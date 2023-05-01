Who's Hiring?
Early voting ending tomorrow for Potter and Randall counties

Tomorrow is the last day for early voting elections in Potter and Randall counties.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tomorrow is the last day for early voting elections in Potter and Randall counties.

Voters can still vote today until 7 p.m. and tomorrow from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Election Day will be Saturday, May 6 with voting open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as well.

For a full list of available early voting locations, click here.

