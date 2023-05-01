Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Deadline to register for Red River Food Summit in Pampa nears

Red River Food Summit
Red River Food Summit(Pampa Chamber of Commerce)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to register for a local food production summit in Pampa is Thursday.

The Red River Headwaters Local Food Summit is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on May 11 at the Pampa EDC Building Meeting Room at 200 Ballard St.

The summit will cover topics such as getting started in food production and crafting, marketing local food to customers, local meat production and marketing, marketing fruits and vegetables and more.

Doors open at 9:00 a.m. for registration and refreshments.

Registration is $35. To register and to view the full schedule, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department has a suspect in custody after responding to a call of a...
Suspect in custody after APD receives call of possible wanted person in apartment complex
The Amarillo Police Department is warning the community about recent scams.
SCAM ALERT: Amarillo Police Department warning community about recent scams
The trails at the Palo Duro Canyon were closed today due to amount of rain received the day...
Palo Duro Canyon trails closed due to rainfall, re-opening tomorrow morning
Some areas of the Panhandle have recently seen an increase in Miller Moths in and around their...
Experts: Increase in Miller Moths headed for the Panhandle
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Lamesa horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after injury

Latest News

Officials said one person was killed and one was injured in a wreck early Sunday morning near...
Officials: Hereford man killed in early Sunday morning wreck near Amarillo
America's SBDC at WTAMU
Amarillo community invited to business growth workshop on Tuesday
Source: Amarillo Branch NAACP
Amarillo Branch NAACP to award $30,000 in scholarships during Freedom Fund Banquet
Curry County Sheriff’s Office said a man who eluded arrest since 2019 was detained last night.
Man who eluded arrest since 2019 detained last night in Curry County