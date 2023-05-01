Deadline to register for Red River Food Summit in Pampa nears

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to register for a local food production summit in Pampa is Thursday.

The Red River Headwaters Local Food Summit is from 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on May 11 at the Pampa EDC Building Meeting Room at 200 Ballard St.

The summit will cover topics such as getting started in food production and crafting, marketing local food to customers, local meat production and marketing, marketing fruits and vegetables and more.

Doors open at 9:00 a.m. for registration and refreshments.

Registration is $35. To register and to view the full schedule, click here.

