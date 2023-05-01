Who's Hiring?
Clovis zoo announces names of 2 new kangaroos: Pepper and Jack

The Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis announced the names of its two new kangaroos: Pepper and Jack.
The Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis announced the names of its two new kangaroos: Pepper and Jack.(Source: The City of Clovis)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis announced the names of its two new kangaroos: Pepper and Jack.

A press release said that Southwest Cheese placed a bid of $4,000 to name the kangaroos.

Last month, the city of Clovis and the zoo organized the contest to name the two baby red kangaroos.

Individuals and businesses were able to make bids.

