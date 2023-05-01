City of Amarillo hosting community workshops for city’s future growth plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is hosting community workshops for the city’s comprehensive plan, which covers growth scenarios and plan elements for the future.

The Amarillo Comprehensive Plan updates the City’s adopted vison and growth policy framework, to go over the current needs and future hopes of the community.

Topics addressed are:

Existing conditions

Community vision, goals and objectives

Preferred growth scenario and future land-use map

Implementation strategies

The 2023 Plan milestone are:

Phase 1- March: set goals

Phase 2 - May: Plan

Phase 3 - September: Strategize

Phase 4 - November-December: Adopt

The city is hosting a city plan steering committee meeting later today at 5:30 p.m. in the education room of the Amarillo Globe News Center. The meeting is open to the public.

City planning workshops will be held tomorrow, Tuesday May 2, the first one at the Downtown Library from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the second one at the East Library form 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

