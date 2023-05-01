Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

City of Amarillo hosting community workshops for city’s future growth plan

The City of Amarillo is hosting community workshops for the city’s comprehensive plan, which...
The City of Amarillo is hosting community workshops for the city’s comprehensive plan, which covers growth scenarios and plan elements for the future.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is hosting community workshops for the city’s comprehensive plan, which covers growth scenarios and plan elements for the future.

The Amarillo Comprehensive Plan updates the City’s adopted vison and growth policy framework, to go over the current needs and future hopes of the community.

Topics addressed are:

  • Existing conditions
  • Community vision, goals and objectives
  • Preferred growth scenario and future land-use map
  • Implementation strategies

The 2023 Plan milestone are:

  • Phase 1- March: set goals
  • Phase 2 - May: Plan
  • Phase 3 - September: Strategize
  • Phase 4 - November-December: Adopt

The city is hosting a city plan steering committee meeting later today at 5:30 p.m. in the education room of the Amarillo Globe News Center. The meeting is open to the public.

City planning workshops will be held tomorrow, Tuesday May 2, the first one at the Downtown Library from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the second one at the East Library form 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department has a suspect in custody after responding to a call of a...
Suspect in custody after APD receives call of possible wanted person in apartment complex
Officials said one person was killed and one was injured in a wreck early Sunday morning near...
Officials: Hereford man killed in early Sunday morning wreck near Amarillo
The Amarillo Police Department is warning the community about recent scams.
SCAM ALERT: Amarillo Police Department warning community about recent scams
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
WATCH: Alexis Avila found guilty of throwing newborn in dumpster sentenced to 16 years
Curry County Sheriff’s Office said a man who eluded arrest since 2019 was detained last night.
Man who eluded arrest since 2019 detained last night in Curry County

Latest News

The Panhandle Community Services nonprofit is hosting a free family event to celebrate...
Panhandle Community Service hosting free family event to celebrate community action month
John Blair, Bushland ISD coach arrested for prostitution solicitation charges (Source: Lubbock...
Bushland teacher arrested in Lubbock on prostitution charges
Red River Food Summit
Deadline to register for Red River Food Summit in Pampa nears
Source: Amarillo Branch NAACP
Amarillo Branch NAACP to award $30,000 in scholarships during Freedom Fund Banquet