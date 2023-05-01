Who's Hiring?
Chimney Swift birds return to the Panhandle for spring

Spring is here, and with it comes the return of the Chimney Swift bird.
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Spring is here, and with it comes the return of the Chimney Swift bird.

These birds build nests inside of your chimney during hatching season, which lasts from around April until August.

While the birds are helpful in clearing out insects like mosquitos and termites, they can be a nuisance to some because of the loud noises their babies make.

Experts say these babies make a noise that sounds like a mixture of a grinder and a rattle snake, causing an annoyance for many homeowners.

If not taken care of by professionals, the migratory bird will come back to the same nesting place year after year, and one of those places could be your chimney.

“One of the best ways, in fact the best way to prevent Chimney Swifts from getting down into your chimney system is actually a chimney cap, not only for the birds, that’s gonna keep everything out,” says General Manager of West Texas Chimney and Venting Supplies, Allan Gwyn.

Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center says that because these birds are migratory, they are federally protected so once they nest, it is illegal to remove the nest until the babies leave.

They stay for around four to five weeks, and once the babies fly away the nest can be swept out and a professional can come out and cap your chimney.

There are things that you can do to ensure that the birds do not enter your home from the chimney.

“You wanna keep your damper closed, which is gonna be that flap that’s right above the fire box that lets the smoke go in and out and keep your fire place doors and screens closed,” says Gwyn.

Gwyn recommends that you look at your chimney cap and hire a professional to get rid of the nests one the babies are gone.

If you do have Chimney Swifts and one of the babies falls from the nest and gets injured, you can reach out to Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

