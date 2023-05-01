Bushland teacher arrested in Lubbock on prostitution charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a Bushland Independent School District teacher was arrested Saturday in Lubbock on solicitation of prostitution charges.

A Bushland ISD news release said yesterday, they were informed that the employee, a teacher and coach, resigned from his position at the school. A name of the teacher was not given.

The school administration told him not to return to the district’s property.

Officials said the incident doesn’t appear to have involved any minors or any other Bushland ISD employees.

