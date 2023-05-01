Buffs split series with Angelo State, to play Lubbock Christian in LSC Tournament

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - After splitting this weekend’s series, WT holds the #5 seed in the LSC Tournament.

The Buffs went toe-to-toe with the #2 team in the country this weekend in Angelo State, splitting the series 2-2 with the Rams.

After losing Friday’s game 5-7, the Buffs rallied back and swept Saturday’s doubleheader with a 7-3 victory and then a 4-3 victory in the nightcap. They lost Sunday’s match 7-10 to split the series.

This puts WT at the #5 seed in the upcoming LSC Tournament, where they’ll face off with the Lubbock Christian Chaparrals in a best-of-three series.

The Buffs were swept in their four-game series with LCU last weekend, but should they fall in the LSC Tournament, they’ll still have a chance at the title, as the tournament is double elimination.

The first game is scheduled for Friday at Hays Field in Lubbock. The LSC has not yet announced a time.

