Buffs split series with Angelo State, to play Lubbock Christian in LSC Tournament

Douglas Rojas pitches in West Texas A&M vs. Angelo State on April 30, 2023
Douglas Rojas pitches in West Texas A&M vs. Angelo State on April 30, 2023(Preston Moore)
By Preston Moore
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - After splitting this weekend’s series, WT holds the #5 seed in the LSC Tournament.

The Buffs went toe-to-toe with the #2 team in the country this weekend in Angelo State, splitting the series 2-2 with the Rams.

After losing Friday’s game 5-7, the Buffs rallied back and swept Saturday’s doubleheader with a 7-3 victory and then a 4-3 victory in the nightcap. They lost Sunday’s match 7-10 to split the series.

This puts WT at the #5 seed in the upcoming LSC Tournament, where they’ll face off with the Lubbock Christian Chaparrals in a best-of-three series.

The Buffs were swept in their four-game series with LCU last weekend, but should they fall in the LSC Tournament, they’ll still have a chance at the title, as the tournament is double elimination.

The first game is scheduled for Friday at Hays Field in Lubbock. The LSC has not yet announced a time.

