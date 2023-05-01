Amarillo community invited to business growth workshop on Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to a business growth workshop tomorrow evening.

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee (BNPC), America’s SBDC at WTAMU, WT Enterprise Center, and the Engler College of Business at WTAMU are hosting a three-part “Start a New Business” workshop series for entrepreneurs or start-up business owners.

The workshop, “Entrepreneurs Supporting Your Business,” is 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the WT Enterprise Center, located at 2300 N. Western St.

BNPC member Mary Bralley will moderate a panel of experts who will share their experience of business growth, a press release said.

The panel will include:

Rocio Carrion, agent for State Farm Insurance

Brady Clark, co-founder and executive director of Square Mile Community Development

Jacob Moreno, co-founder of Altura Engineering & Design

Aaron Soto, founder of Sueño and Co.

Dinner will be provided and participants can sign up for door prizes totaling $450.

No RSVP is needed.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.