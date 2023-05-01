Amarillo Branch NAACP to award $30,000 in scholarships during Freedom Fund Banquet
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Branch NAACP is awarding more than $30,000 in scholarships during the Freedom Fund Banquet later this week.
The scholarships will go toward the education of area scholars, a NAACP press release said.
The event, called “Amarillo Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet: Our Time. Our Future,” will feature the keynote speaker Kirdes Sirrah, who is an author and poet.
The banquet starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom B.
To purchase tickets or tables, call Scholarship Committee Co-chair Floyd Anthony at (806) 290-8705 or email him at Floyd.Anthony@yahoo.com
