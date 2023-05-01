Amarillo Branch NAACP to award $30,000 in scholarships during Freedom Fund Banquet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Branch NAACP is awarding more than $30,000 in scholarships during the Freedom Fund Banquet later this week.

The scholarships will go toward the education of area scholars, a NAACP press release said.

The event, called “Amarillo Branch NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet: Our Time. Our Future,” will feature the keynote speaker Kirdes Sirrah, who is an author and poet.

The banquet starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Ballroom B.

To purchase tickets or tables, call Scholarship Committee Co-chair Floyd Anthony at (806) 290-8705 or email him at Floyd.Anthony@yahoo.com

