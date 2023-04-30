Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Willie Nelson performs duet with Snoop Dogg at 90th birthday celebration

Willie Nelson turned 90 on Saturday and celebrated with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl with other stars performing.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Willie Nelson is marking a major milestone. He turned 90 years old Saturday.

The legendary musician celebrated the event with some friends at the Hollywood Bowl.

The star-studded list included Snoop Dogg, Neil young, Dave Matthews, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, and The Chicks, just to name a few.

Nelson also performed on stage, including a duet with Snoop Dogg.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department has a suspect in custody after responding to a call of a...
Suspect in custody after APD receives call of possible wanted person in apartment complex
The Amarillo Police Department is warning the community about recent scams.
SCAM ALERT: Amarillo Police Department warning community about recent scams
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Lamesa horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after injury
This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.
Man who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack gets life without parole
Christian Relief Fund providing aid in Ukraine
Christian Relief Fund providing aid to children in Ukraine

Latest News

Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty’Quan Kelly (right) were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after 11 injured in South Carolina park shooting
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Willie Nelson turned 90 on Saturday and celebrated with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
Willie Nelson performs duet with Snoop Dogg at 90th birthday celebration
Damaged cars appear in a parking lot after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30,...
Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city