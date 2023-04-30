Warm Weather Continues For Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The theme of gorgeous weather continues into our Sunday, where temperatures look to build into the mid to upper 70′s, accompanied by sunny skies and a little of a breeze in the air thanks to the formation of a weak cold front. Nothing will come of the cold front other than a change in wind direction. There will be a couple chances for some scattered storms in the middle of the week, but nothing is looking all too impressive at the moment. Temperatures also look to increase later in the week, where 80′s look likely for many areas.

