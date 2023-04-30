Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Warm Weather Continues For Sunday

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The theme of gorgeous weather continues into our Sunday, where temperatures look to build into the mid to upper 70′s, accompanied by sunny skies and a little of a breeze in the air thanks to the formation of a weak cold front. Nothing will come of the cold front other than a change in wind direction. There will be a couple chances for some scattered storms in the middle of the week, but nothing is looking all too impressive at the moment. Temperatures also look to increase later in the week, where 80′s look likely for many areas.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department is responding to an active situation happening on campus at WT and...
Canyon Police Department say no threat found at WT during active situation
West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler. Courtesy WTAMU/Background: J....
‘I’m not done’: WTAMU’s Walter Wendler addresses no-confidence vote
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in a homicide investigation that left one dead and...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help in homicide investigation from last month
This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.
Man who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack gets life without parole
Devin Simpson, 30, has died, and a homicide investigation is underway, authorities confirmed.
Man dies after family says he was beaten unconscious

Latest News

Getting Ready for Sunday with Tanner
Getting Ready for Sunday with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Very Pleasant Weekend
Early Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Early Saturday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Great Weekend