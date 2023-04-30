Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Suspect in custody after APD receives call of possible wanted person in apartment complex

The Amarillo Police Department has a suspect in custody after responding to a call of a...
The Amarillo Police Department has a suspect in custody after responding to a call of a possible wanted person, earlier today.(Source: Gray News)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has a suspect in custody after responding to a call of a possible wanted person, earlier today.

According to APD, officers were called to an apartment complex on Bell street in the area of Linden lane.

When officers arrived the suspect jumped out of an apartment window and fled into a neighborhood.

APD has the suspect in custody in the area of Morton avenue near Jordan street.

No other information on the suspect has been given yet.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department is responding to an active situation happening on campus at WT and...
Canyon Police Department say no threat found at WT during active situation
West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler. Courtesy WTAMU/Background: J....
‘I’m not done’: WTAMU’s Walter Wendler addresses no-confidence vote
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in a homicide investigation that left one dead and...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help in homicide investigation from last month
This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.
Man who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack gets life without parole
Devin Simpson, 30, has died, and a homicide investigation is underway, authorities confirmed.
Man dies after family says he was beaten unconscious

Latest News

The trails at the Palo Duro Canyon were closed today due to amount of rain received the day...
Palo Duro Canyon trails closed due to rainfall, re-opening tomorrow morning
The Amarillo Police Department is warning the community about recent scams.
SCAM ALERT: Amarillo Police Department warning community about recent scams
Christian Relief Fund providing aid in Ukraine
Christian Relief Fund providing aid to children in Ukraine
The City of Clovis is inviting the public for their tree planting ceremony to commemorate...
City of Clovis hosting planting Ceremony in honor of national Arbor Day