Suspect in custody after APD receives call of possible wanted person in apartment complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has a suspect in custody after responding to a call of a possible wanted person, earlier today.

According to APD, officers were called to an apartment complex on Bell street in the area of Linden lane.

When officers arrived the suspect jumped out of an apartment window and fled into a neighborhood.

APD has the suspect in custody in the area of Morton avenue near Jordan street.

No other information on the suspect has been given yet.

