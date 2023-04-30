Another Round of Rain?

After a beautiful Sunday, we’ll see more of the same for Monday, warm weather, light winds and lots of sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid-70°s, and places that were hot on Sunday will be a bit cooler. Going into Monday afternoon, clouds will increase through the day, leading us into Tuesday. Starting Tuesday, an upper-level setup, paired with higher dew points, could send a wave of energy across us, firing up shower and storm chances late Tuesday into Tuesday night. This could kick off three days of spotty rain chances, stopping Thursday. Regardless of rain chances, temperatures look to warm area-wide this upcoming week.

