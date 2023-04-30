Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo High advances after back-to-back wins against Lubbock-Cooper

Amarillo High pitcher deals against Lubbock-Cooper on April 29th, 2023.
Amarillo High pitcher deals against Lubbock-Cooper on April 29th, 2023.(Preston Moore)
By Preston Moore
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Sandies are moving on to the area round after 15-9 and 7-6 victories over Lubbock-Cooper.

It was win-or-go-home for Amarillo High all day after Lubbock-Cooper snapped their 28-game win streak yesterday. To advance, they’d have to defeat the Lady Pirates twice in a row today.

The Lady Sandies got up early in the first game with an 8-0 lead, but Lubbock-Cooper fired back to bring themselves within three.

With the score at 8-5 and a full count, Tatum Pendergraft drilled a two-run home run to left field to make it 10-5.

Amarillo High held onto that momentum for the rest of the day to win the series 2-1.

The Lady Sandies will face off against Del Valle in the area round.

Tune into NewsChannel10.com for coverage.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department is responding to an active situation happening on campus at WT and...
Canyon Police Department say no threat found at WT during active situation
West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler. Courtesy WTAMU/Background: J....
‘I’m not done’: WTAMU’s Walter Wendler addresses no-confidence vote
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in a homicide investigation that left one dead and...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help in homicide investigation from last month
This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.
Man who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack gets life without parole
Devin Simpson, 30, has died, and a homicide investigation is underway, authorities confirmed.
Man dies after family says he was beaten unconscious

Latest News

UIL Softball
TPSN to Provide Audio Streams of the High School Softball Playoffs
Amarillo High softball falls to Lubbock Cooper and will face elimination Saturday.
Amarillo High softball falls to Lubbock-Cooper; will face elimination Saturday
Randall Raiders softball advance past Greenwood in playoffs.
Sidney Soria and Berkley Browder power Lady Raiders to series clinching win over Midland Greenwood
Wranglers fall to Warriors and get eliminated from postseason.
Wranglers lose heartbreaker 4-3 in overtime to end season