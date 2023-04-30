Amarillo High advances after back-to-back wins against Lubbock-Cooper
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Sandies are moving on to the area round after 15-9 and 7-6 victories over Lubbock-Cooper.
It was win-or-go-home for Amarillo High all day after Lubbock-Cooper snapped their 28-game win streak yesterday. To advance, they’d have to defeat the Lady Pirates twice in a row today.
The Lady Sandies got up early in the first game with an 8-0 lead, but Lubbock-Cooper fired back to bring themselves within three.
With the score at 8-5 and a full count, Tatum Pendergraft drilled a two-run home run to left field to make it 10-5.
Amarillo High held onto that momentum for the rest of the day to win the series 2-1.
The Lady Sandies will face off against Del Valle in the area round.
