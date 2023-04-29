Wranglers lose heartbreaker 4-3 in overtime to end season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Wranglers lost 4-4 in overtime on Friday night against the Oklahoma Warriors.

With the victory, the Warriors complete the sweep of Amarillo 3-0. The Wanglers are officially eliminated from postseason contention.

Amarillo scored the first three goals of the game and went into the third period with a 3-0 lead. The Warriors came all the way back and forced overtime and netted the game-clinching goal just over a minute into the OT period to end the game.

It was a miraculous run for the Wranglers, having won nine straight just to barely claw their way into the playoffs.

They had a seven win improvement overall from last season and made the playoffs for the first time since replacing the Amarillo Bulls as Amarillo’s hockey team.

Now, the Warriors move on and look to compete for the Robertson Cup while the Wranglers look to regroup and prepare for next season.

