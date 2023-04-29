A Very Pleasant Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! Warm and pleasant conditions prevailed in the area today, and that theme will continue into the night. Temperatures will be comfortable, dipping into the 40′s, with calm winds and clear skies as well. Tomorrow will be more or less the same, with temperatures building into the mid to upper 70′s, sunny skies, and a little of a breeze in the air thanks to the formation of a weak cold front. Nothing will come of the cold front other than a change in wind direction. There will be a couple chances for some scattered storms in the middle of the week, but nothing is looking all too impressive at the moment.

