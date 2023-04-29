Sidney Soria and Berkley Browder power Lady Raiders to series clinching win over Midland Greenwood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Raiders took down Midland Greenwood on Thursday to clinch the series victory and move on to the next round of the playoffs.

After an 11-1 victory by run rule on the road one day prior, the Lady Raiders had a much tougher time with Greenwood on Friday.

The cold weather and heavy wins blowing left to right at Lady Raider field certainly weren’t conducive to much run scoring production. With just one total run on the board, Sidney Soria stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning and hammered a triple down the left field line to extend the Lady Raiders lead to 3-0.

On the mound, Berkley Browder was masterful. She shut down the Greenwood lineup, holding them scoreless through the first six innings. In the top of the sixth, with a runner on second and Greenwood threatening to get back into the game, Anberlin O’Dell made a masterful diving catch in right field to end the inning and save a run. It proved to be a run the Lady Raiders would need, as they gave up two in the seventh inning and squeaked out a victory 3-2 to advance.

The Lady Raiders will play either Riverside or Mountain View in the next round. Riverside is currently leading that series according to the latest update from the UIL.

