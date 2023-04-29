SCAM ALERT: Amarillo Police Department warning community about recent scams

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is warning the community about recent scams.

The department says it has received calls of scammers posing as law enforcement officials.

APD says the caller claims the victim has failed to appear for a jury duty date and that a warrant has been issued.

The scammer asks for the warrant to be taken care of by paying a fee.

APD wants to remind you that law enforcement agencies will not contact you and ask that a fine or warrant be handled by paying over the phone or by gift card or bit coin.

Police say another scam is also happening in the area, regarding immigration status.

APD says another caller says after receiving a call about their immigration status, a person showed up at their home claiming to be an officer.

Officials say the scammer convinced the victim that they could pay money to keep from being arrested and deported.

APD says if you happen to answer a scam call, the best thing you can do is hang up and you can always contact law enforcement.

If someone shows up at your door, APD says do not answer it.

