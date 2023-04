AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a sharp cool-down and rain on Friday, the weekend looks warmer and dry. Temperatures were mainly in the 40s on Friday and will warm into the 70s over the weekend. Plenty of sun and not as windy. By the middle on next week temperatures continue to warm and there is a very small chance of a few showers mid-week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.