Four Panhandle athletes sign to compete at next level

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four local athletes from West Plains, Palo Duro and Caprock signed to compete at the collegiate level in their respective sports on Friday.

At Palo Duro, a pair of best friends will be moving on to Seward County Community College. Aleni Curiel and Eh Dah Klay will join the Saints women’s soccer team after an impressive career at Palo Duro.

Down the road at West Plains, Jessi Barfoot signed to play soccer at Seward County as well. She’ll join Curiel and Klay in Liberal, KS, in Seward’s inaugural women’s soccer season this fall.

At Caprock, Olivia Hurnes will be keeping it in the Panhandle as she signed to join the Amarillo College Badger volleyball team this upcoming fall. She was moved to tears at the support shown to her by her friends and family at the signing.

I couldn’t have done any of this without any of y’all. I just want to thank you all for being here. Thank you so much, I can’t wait to play for y’all in the new gym.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.