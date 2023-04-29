Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Christian Relief Fund providing aid to children in Ukraine

Christian Relief Fund providing aid in Ukraine
Christian Relief Fund providing aid in Ukraine(Kevin Wasner)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The war in Ukraine is still ongoing and local efforts are providing assistance to those that are in need.

The Christian Relief Fund here in Amarillo, focuses on bringing relief to orphans and children in poverty by providing food, clean water, education, spiritual training, healthcare, and disaster relief.

They helps out all over the world, but in Ukraine specifically, they help out a few villages in southern Ukraine. This was being done before the war, but since combat started, the need has only grown.

The village of Novovoskresens’ke was occupied by Russia, but now all that remains is scorched earth and about a hundred schoolchildren and women.

Executive Director of Christian Relief Fund, Kevin Wasner describes the current state of Ukraine as surreal.

“This looks like something you’d see in a movie. It was so destroyed. There was no movement until about 10 minutes after we arrived, and then the children started coming in walking, biking, and coming to the house because that was their safe place,” says Wasner.

The Christian Relief Fund recently found an unoccupied home there and purchased it, using it as a safehouse.

From there they provide food, water, electricity, activities and bible readings a few times a week for women and children.

Within the past couple of weeks, they’ve implemented a clean water program, to import clean water to villages in the Kherson region of the country.

Wasner says the water isn’t running yet, since there is no power.

With the war still ongoing in Ukraine, the aftermath of destruction remains, specifically in the village of Novovoskresens’ke. The village translates directly to “a new start.”

“It literally means ‘new beginnings.’ So that’s what CRF is hoping we’re able to provide for these kids there, is a new beginning,” said Wasner.

Wasner says the temporary interruption from reality is much needed for the kids there.

“You will see the look of war on these kids’ faces. I was watching this one little girl and you could see her demeanor change as the time went on, and she started to loosen up, smile, before it’s over, she’s dancing,”

When they leave the safe house, blown-up vehicles and destroyed houses is everything they see.

“And the little girl walks out of the of the house with her grandmother, and her demeanor changes just like that, and it’s just it stays on her face,” states Wasner.

“With this war, they’re poor. They don’t have resources. Many of them have lost their homes. They’ve lost their jobs. They live in fear that they’re gonna get bombed or shot every day. It’s just tough living that way, and in that kind of situation, Christian Relief Fund we just feel like we need to show as much compassion toward their needs, as we possibly can do,” said Milton Jones, President of Christian Relief Fund.

Click here to help Christian Relief Fund in their efforts to support Ukraine.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canyon Police Department is responding to an active situation happening on campus at WT and...
Canyon Police Department say no threat found at WT during active situation
The Amarillo Police Department and Pottery County Sheriff’s office need help identifying a...
Amarillo Police Department identify woman arrested for criminal trespassing
Amarillo police are looking for a suspect who attempted to take money from an ATM early...
Amarillo police investigating attempted ATM theft on South Georgia Street
Technical Sergeant Quameir A. Harding
Cannon Air Force Base airman dies after found unresponsive on base, officials say
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Lamesa horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after injury

Latest News

The City of Clovis is inviting the public for their tree planting ceremony to commemorate...
City of Clovis hosting planting Ceremony in honor of national Arbor Day
The Mallett family hopes to bringing comfort to current and future patients with their donation.
Amarillo family donates 200 Warmies to BSA Harrington Cancer Center
More than 200 laptops will be given to Amarillo students and families in an effort to bridge...
Amarillo Area Foundation and partners working on digital divide among students
The West Texas A&M University honored the lives of students lost over the course of this...
WT honored students who passed away this academic year with solemn tribute