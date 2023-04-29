Christian Relief Fund providing aid to children in Ukraine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The war in Ukraine is still ongoing and local efforts are providing assistance to those that are in need.

The Christian Relief Fund here in Amarillo, focuses on bringing relief to orphans and children in poverty by providing food, clean water, education, spiritual training, healthcare, and disaster relief.

They helps out all over the world, but in Ukraine specifically, they help out a few villages in southern Ukraine. This was being done before the war, but since combat started, the need has only grown.

The village of Novovoskresens’ke was occupied by Russia, but now all that remains is scorched earth and about a hundred schoolchildren and women.

Executive Director of Christian Relief Fund, Kevin Wasner describes the current state of Ukraine as surreal.

“This looks like something you’d see in a movie. It was so destroyed. There was no movement until about 10 minutes after we arrived, and then the children started coming in walking, biking, and coming to the house because that was their safe place,” says Wasner.

The Christian Relief Fund recently found an unoccupied home there and purchased it, using it as a safehouse.

From there they provide food, water, electricity, activities and bible readings a few times a week for women and children.

Within the past couple of weeks, they’ve implemented a clean water program, to import clean water to villages in the Kherson region of the country.

Wasner says the water isn’t running yet, since there is no power.

With the war still ongoing in Ukraine, the aftermath of destruction remains, specifically in the village of Novovoskresens’ke. The village translates directly to “a new start.”

“It literally means ‘new beginnings.’ So that’s what CRF is hoping we’re able to provide for these kids there, is a new beginning,” said Wasner.

Wasner says the temporary interruption from reality is much needed for the kids there.

“You will see the look of war on these kids’ faces. I was watching this one little girl and you could see her demeanor change as the time went on, and she started to loosen up, smile, before it’s over, she’s dancing,”

When they leave the safe house, blown-up vehicles and destroyed houses is everything they see.

“And the little girl walks out of the of the house with her grandmother, and her demeanor changes just like that, and it’s just it stays on her face,” states Wasner.

“With this war, they’re poor. They don’t have resources. Many of them have lost their homes. They’ve lost their jobs. They live in fear that they’re gonna get bombed or shot every day. It’s just tough living that way, and in that kind of situation, Christian Relief Fund we just feel like we need to show as much compassion toward their needs, as we possibly can do,” said Milton Jones, President of Christian Relief Fund.

